Mercedes-Benz will have an incredibly strong showing at this year’s Frankfurt Auto Show, and could potentially steal the show. Its AMG division will finally present the brand’s halo hypercar, the phenomenal Project One, while the EQ A Concept will usher a new generation of Mercedes EVs to take on Tesla. Elsewhere, the facelifted S-Class family will be expanded with the reveal of the 2018 Coupe – but that won’t be the only luxury grand-tourer on show this year.



