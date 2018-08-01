Will Start-Stop Technology Eventually Damage Your Vehicle?

Agent009 submitted on 1/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:53:14 PM

1 user comments | Views : 476 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: autoweek.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

More and more new cars now include automatic start/stop technology as a way to reduce fuel consumption.

If you roll up to a red light, or get stuck in stop and go traffic, the engine shuts off on its own and takes a break, whether you asked it to or not. Ideally the engine then restarts and is ready to go again when you are, but many enthusiasts find these systems annoying because they can't get the engine running quickly enough when it’s time to move again. But the larger question among car nerds and the general public alike is whether these additional stop-start cycles hurt the engine.
 


Read Article


Will Start-Stop Technology Eventually Damage Your Vehicle?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla1

No because I will have this annoying & cumbersome feature disabled out of any vehicle that comes equipped with it...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2018 2:17:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]