Will Tesla LOSE Loyal Customers Now That It's Been Discovered That Elon Musk Is A BIG Republican Donor?

In a series of peculiar events, it seems as though things are getting interesting tonight. That's because more news is breaking about, you guessed it, Tesla.



According to reports, Tesla's Elon Musk donates to political organizations. No surprise there, really. What billionaire doesn't? But, as with most things in life, there's a catch.



That's because Musk donated nearly $34,000 to a Protect the House, a Super PAC looking to keep Republican control of congress. The donation was made just last month, on June 5.



While we at AutoSpies have our own political beliefs, and are definitely on the side of folks having their say and spending their own hard-earned dollars as they please, it seems that's not the case of Tesla fanboys/fangirls. Many Tesla forum members are not too pleased about this news. In fact, they're pretty pissed from the sounds of it.



One forum user writes:



My wife just asked me to sell both of our Tesla's because of this. And cancel my 3rd reservation.

Alrighty then.



So, we've got to ask, Spies: Is Tesla's loyal fanbase going to crumble now that it's been discovered that Musk is a BIG Republican donor? What say you?





