Will This Pandemic End Up HELPING Tesla Or HURTING It?

As we all sit here with lots of time on our hands waiting this cray time out, we're blessed with the ability to do a LOT of self examination and thinking.



I've become pretty bored on the self-examination part because as I look into my life things start getting depressing REALLY fast LOL.

So I'd rather focus on thinking of problems of the world and of business.

And conventional wisdom tells me that in uncertain times people go back to the familiar and comfortable once things like this end.

And that makes me think that it might end up being a bad thing for Tesla.

But then I look at modern history and remember that virtually EVERY piece of conventional wisdom that has been served has been WRONG.

So what do YOU think? Will this pandemic make people shy AWAY from Tesla or will it make them MORE likely to buy one?

Spies, discuss...



SanJoseDriver

If they can come out of it less worse than competition, it may actually help.

