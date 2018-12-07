Will Trump's Harsh Negotiation Ploys Fail? Or Will They ALL Cave In The End?

Love him or hate him, you have to admit he's sure shaken things up in the world of politics.



Whatever others have done in the past you can be sure The Donald won't follow the status quo.

And for sure, he isn't shy about asking for money for the USA.

So we're intrigued by these moves with the Germans and the Chinese in the car space we cover.

Without question the media is railing that his moves aren't smart nor will they be successful.

But time and time again he proves the critics wrong.

So our question will these negotiation techniques end up being a big FAIL? Or is it inevitable they will all cave and give him what he wants?

Spies discuss...



User Comments

NewQ

This is bait to entice political arguments that will devolve in to name-calling, unsupported assertions, and general lack of good manners and reasoned discussion.

While tangentially related to cars, and capable of being a relevant topic, historically these prompts have caused more damage than enlightended conversation.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 2:37:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

So right. Especially on this site.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 3:32:09 AM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Let's look at actual results. Ford and Toyota are moving production/adding plants in Mexico. BMW has decided to make more X-Models in China vs making more of them in the USA. Telsa deciding to build a plant in China to build its BEV offerings there. GM is going to be making the new Blazer in Mexico and not in the USA. Lowering a tariff on cars will not allow more US vehicles to be sold in China or Germany. Cars tailored to the tastes of buyers in these foreign markets will. Trump's auto policy is a net loss of US jobs and no greater sales in foreign markets. #notwinning.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 9:08:13 AM | | Votes: -2   

TomM

To my knowledge - Trump has yet to lend his name to any car company for profit .
I do not see how this item is therefore relevant. WE cannot discuss the relative performance or handling of that car compared to others - the purpose of this site.

Move on

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 6:09:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

jeffgall

President Trump did not start this trade war. The other countries, such as Germany and China, did years, if not decades, ago, when they put tariffs of American goods. The President is the first one in decades to call out the unfairness and recognize that as the larger consumer, we hold the better cards for negotiation. He is using this tactic to pressure other countries to reduce their tarriffs on American goods, as he knows this will hurt their exports, and ultimately, their economy more if they do not comply.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 7:21:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 12   

qwertyfla1

-jeffgall

Well stated and refreshing to see someone here see Trump for what he really is -Americas Greatest Cheerleader and how he has gone to bat for Murica to get them a better deal. Of course according to all the leftish idiots here he is suppose to bow down, bend over and take it up the ass all with a big smile like previous admins did...

The US is a big enough market that they CAN dictate terms or don't sell there without equalization tariffs to level the playing field. China has "most favored nation" status which means 2% import duty on most items. How much do they tax US goods -25%? How is that fair? It is not and worse yet they buy very little from the US -Ditto Germany and many other "Free Loading" nations that are bitching and crying foul and the media and sheeple lacking IQ can only say "Mean Trump" blah, blah, blah.

The only fair trade is with Canada and even then Trump is beating up the Groper feminist joke of a PM -Mohammed Trudeau for a gooderest deal. This is what a good POTUS does. Get used to it and winning for a change. The world is not mad -they are envious of America and with envy comes hate -the weapon of choice of the LEFT.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 7:47:35 AM | | Votes: 10   

absent

When you give someone something free for a long time it becomes an entitlement to him and his "right".
When you finally come to your senses and try to reduce the "free stuff" or God forbid stop giving, you become a greedy monster, racist, ahole or whatever name the person, community or country involved can come up with.
Applies to international politics, our domestic welfare system or our own personal family relationships.

absent (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 7:59:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 11   

MDarringer

Indeed. It's also like breaking an addict.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:04:58 AM | | Votes: 5   

colecole

Of course the media is railing Trump, the media wants the USA to fail.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:06:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 7   

joneshamilton

I'm glad he's there kicking their asses over NATO currently.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:25:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Truthy

Trump is failing already. The TPP reigned in China on IP and was in the US favor while we were still the no 1 trading partner for Asia. He pulled out impulsively with no knowledge of the details.. Sad.
No the EU and China are signing trade agreements. The impact of all of this impulsive behavior will hurt the US long after he is impeached. Only reality show fans like that he is "shaking things up."
The NATO allies were already increasing their defense as negotiated by Obama, yet DumbDonnie claimed credit for it already this morning.(that is right colecole, DD lied this morning, not the media).
Now he is going to meet Putin for his performance review. Putin has long sought to drive a wedge between the US and EU and DD is doing it for him.

Odd, how he rips Germany, a long time ally and democracy whose troops fought along side us in Afghanistan, yet will only praise Putin. What does Putin have on him?

He got played by North Korea and is now headed

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 8:32:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

MDarringer

You must be shooting heroin. The TPP cash raped us.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 9:07:27 AM | | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD - Funny, but Trump now wants the USA back into the TPP as of this April. Of course on its terms. This is how the USA always has done business or has tried to. You don't want to be shut out of an 11 nation trade pact.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-tpp-us-join-trans-pacific-partnership-trade-deal-china-trade-war-a8302491.html

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 9:16:25 AM | | Votes: 0   

llaroo

see how a moron like Querty derails things ? These questions do nothing for this site. Keep politics off this site

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 9:25:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Hawk

Could an ignorant psychotic narcissist be the cause of everything going to hell?
Sure, but most Americans don't give a sheit - just like the Germans and Italians of the 1930's.

Hawk (View Profile)

Posted on 7/12/2018 9:39:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

