Will Vintage Bronco Prices Drop When The New One Is Released?

Just what you asked for.

..ANOTHER story about the 2021 Ford Bronco. I know, just RELEASE the damn thing. No worries, that's coming Monday.

But go with us for a minute. When you have an announcement this big (a potential game changer) it leads us into many questions. That's our job.

We DO have a history of making some insanely great predictions and seeing trends years before the others.

The buzz that has been volleyed around the web gives all of us a pretty good indicator that the Bronco is going to be good.

Good for Ford, but MAYBE bad for a whole market and industry. Which one you ask?

The VINTAGE Bronco market and aftermarket customizers.

So here is the question.

Do you think the 2021 Ford Bronco will destroy the resale values of the vintage models and in turn the aftermarket shops that modify them?

What say you Spies?





MDarringer

They are likely to go UP if anything.

Why?

001

This says it best: "Will Vintage Bronco Prices Drop When The New One Is Released? Will a Vintage 1955 MB Gullwing go down in value if MB releases a new 2 seater?"

Only someone with rocks for brains would think the value would go down on an old Bronco.

The new Bronco increases the pool of Bronco fans. That means more buyers competing for a finite number of the classics should someone want one of each.

Old Broncos are rare because so many were rust buckets and were junked. The junked rust buckets have been parted out for restorations. That means supplies of fixer-uppers is tiny. That drives prices up.

I've thought of keeping several of the real vintage Broncos that we've flipped but cash in hand is much more attractive than keys in hand.

LMAO, the Bronco will be a flop, sell great first year only to become a badly aging trend and wind up being given away on a Pre Owned lot near you.

The interior alone appears to be cheaper than the original LOL

Car4life1,

Wait till Monday. We think you'll be surprised.

001

The only thing going down will be Wrangler prices.

Will a Vintage 1955 MB Gullwing go down in value if MB releases a new 2 seater?

@Agent001- If they were making recreations like Aston Martin is doing with the run of DB5 movie cars, then yes there could be a softening, but recreations are still not originals. To my eye the roof it too low and the DLO is not big enough. I hope it finds buyers and gives Jeep a run for its money.

We are blessed that our herd of Wranglers and Gladiators is depleting. FCA was pushing out the volume like mad for a while.

