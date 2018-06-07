Will Wrangler Owners Jump Over To Bronco Or Is That Like A Chevy Guy Switching To A Ford?

If you were to ask me to predict what is the front runner right now of which vehicle will have the most buzz and excitement around it in 2019, only one comes to mind right now.



The 2020 Ford Bronco.



You can feel the anticipation building.



We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek of it a few months back at Ford HQ. All we can say is if your heart flutters every time you see a restored vintage Bronco, we promise you that you won't be disappointed when you see the new one.



I've been a Jeep guy for a long time and it got me thinking. When the new Bronco hits, will a lot of Wrangler owners defect?



Or is that a pipe dream like thinking a Chevy owner will see a new Ford and run and go buy one?



I can tell you this, as a Wrangler customer, I WILL be one of those defectors.



Now I know I'm not the average brand fan boy. I like what I like no matter which brand it is. And when a brand starts making something better that what I currently have it doesn't matter if I've been an owner for years. For ME, it's ALL about the product.



For me the defection that will happen will be two-fold.



1. I want something fresh. I've had 6 Wranglers since 2012.



2. And although I like my new Wrangler Unlimited JL, I feel FCA did a LAZY redesign and played it super safe. Too safe for my liking.



So Spies, will I be a member of a minority or will I be in large company with others who will jump from Wrangler to Bronco?



Spies, discuss....











