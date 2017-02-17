Will the 2018 Ford Expedition make 400 hp, 480 lb-ft?

Ford still isn’t officially saying how much power the 2018 Expedition produces other than that is 3. 5-liter biturbo V6 makes more than the current 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters). However, the Blue Oval’s Canadian promo Website for the upcoming SUV might have an answer. According to a snippet of text there, the updated EcoBoost engine is potentially good for 400 hp (298 kW) and 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque.



Unfortunately, we can’t be entirely sure that this is the 2018 Expedition’s actual output. Ford isn’t saying anything, either.



