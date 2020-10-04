Wish You Could Take Better Pictures? Porsche's Official Race Photographer Shows You How

If doodling in a coloring book or joining an iRacing team are too childish for you, Porsche is offering a series of classes from some of its most skilled employees and contributors. The automotive masterclasses are designed to help you become a better all-around gearhead, with lessons on everything from photography to automotive design, all available for free. The first lesson is a primer on automotive photography from Richard Pardon, the official photog for the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team.





