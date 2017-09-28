With A Starting Price Of Only $31,900, Who Is Kia Targeting With The New Stinger?

A model that can trace its roots back to a concept from 2011, the Kia Stinger prepares to go on sale in the United States. The order books will open in December, but pricing is already available as a consequence to the hype surrounding the South Korean automaker’s sportiest car yet. Without further ado, the Stinger 2.0T will set you back $31,900 excluding $895 for the destination.



You want some all-wheel-drive to go together with your 255-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine? Add $2,200, and you’re set! Moving on to the Stinger Premium 2.0T, the superior trim level will set you back $37,000. The most powerful engine, coming in the form of a 365-hp twin-turbo V6, commands a starting price of $39,000 for the Stinger GT trim level.



Read Article