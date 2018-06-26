With A Twin-Turbocharged 5.2-Litre V12 At The Heart, What Is There NOT To Like About The 2018 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Images of the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera have leaked, revealing the British firm's new Vanqush S replacement for the first time.

The pictures come by way of American site AutoGuide.

The images reveal a car appearing as a more agressive evolution of the DB11, boasting the same overall profile and distinctive shoulders over the rear axle, but tweaked with a larger front grille, wilder aerodynamic flicks and flanges, and new taillights too. The car's interior also strikes a resemblence to the DB11's cabin.



