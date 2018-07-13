With All The Experts Saying Bitcoin Will Fail, WHY Are So Many Car Companies Dabbling In The Blockchain World?

Car porn takes on a whole new meaning in the world of blockchain.

Gone are souped up chassis and cherry paint jobs, and in their place are projects pursuing high transaction throughputs, tokens for rewarding environmentally conscious driving and even self-driving cars. Culled from this year’s Global 2000 list of the largest public companies in the world are seven with particularly interesting projects. While each is in the early development stage, taken collectively, they paint a picture of how far the blockchain technology first popularized by bitcoin has come.



