With Criminal Charges Looming, VW CEO Isn't Going Anywhere Near The Detroit Auto Show

Volkswagen chief executive Matthias Mueller will miss the Detroit auto show next week, the German carmaker said on Wednesday, amid uncertainty over its chances of settling a U.

S. criminal investigation into its emissions scandal.

Volkswagen (VW) reached an agreement before Christmas to compensate U.S. owners of about 80,000 polluting 3.0-litre diesel cars, pushing up the costs of its emissions test cheating in the world's No. 2 car market to $17.5 billion.

But VW is still in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and could spend billions of dollars more to reach a criminal settlement, with sources saying a deal could be struck before the Obama administration leaves on Jan. 20.



