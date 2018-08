Electric cars developed by General Motors may be able to recharge their batteries with 180 miles of driving range in less than 10 minutes, a quicker juicing up than drivers can get at Tesla Inc. 's superchargers.

GM and one of its research partners, Delta Americas, are developing the fast-charge system as part of a three-year project. GM has said it's readying 20 electric vehicles for sale by 2023 that will be capable of rapid charging.