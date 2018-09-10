With No Dog In The Hunt - New Lexus Ads Seek To Thwart EV Adoption

Lexus has gone round and round regarding EVs for years. The automaker’s focus has been primarily on traditional (no plug) hybrids, as well as hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Time and time again there’s talk about a changing of priorities, but it never really comes to fruition. This is not to say that the Toyota Prius Prime isn’t capturing some success in the segment (meanwhile Toyota Mirai sales are nearly non-existent), but when it comes to Toyota’s luxury brand — Lexus — there’s not much visible progress.



Read Article