With No Dog In The Hunt - New Lexus Ads Seek To Thwart EV Adoption

Lexus  has gone round and round regarding EVs for years.

The automaker’s focus has been primarily on traditional (no plug) hybrids, as well as hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. Time and time again there’s talk about a changing of priorities, but it never really comes to fruition. This is not to say that the Toyota Prius Prime isn’t capturing some success in the segment (meanwhile Toyota Mirai sales are nearly non-existent), but when it comes to Toyota’s luxury brand — Lexus — there’s not much visible progress.

carloslassiter

Why would Lexus need to do anything? According to the geniuses in this forum, Tesla will be bankrupt 6 months ago.

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:15:53 PM

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:15:53 PM   

TheSteve

I'll be mightily surprised if TSLA is still around in 5 years, without being bought out or "partnered", perhaps by a huge Chinese consortium. I'll be shocked if EVs go the way of the dodo.

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:23:53 PM

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:23:53 PM   

USNA1999

LEXUS has some valid points. BYW Mirai? What ever happened to the Mirais?

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:23:47 PM

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:23:47 PM   

SanJoseDriver

They are so behind the curve right now it is insane--especially considering they were leaders in the Hybrid era.

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:31:01 PM

Posted on 10/9/2018 1:31:01 PM   

rockreid

"No need to plug in!!!!" cries Lexus.. lol funny. As if plugging in a car at your own house or a Supercharger is scary. Every 4 days or so I plug in my Model 3 to the 14-50 NEMA drier outlet in my garage and just let it charge overnight. Hey Lexus, what is scary if you think about it is sticking a nozzle and pumping 20 gallons of highly flammable explosive liquid that stinks like a chemical factory into your gas tank and having the resulting exhaust gases able to poison and kill you back in your own garage. Now THAT'S scary.

Posted on 10/9/2018 2:08:59 PM

Posted on 10/9/2018 2:08:59 PM   

