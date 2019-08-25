With Telsa Model S Sales Dropping, Does It Simply Mean There Is NO Market For 75K+ EV Sedans? And Should Audi And Porsche Worry?

Agent001 submitted on 8/25/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:58:33 PM

4 user comments | Views : 622 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

None of the Auto Spies agents including me own an EV nor do any of them interest us at this moment in time.

But you could also say even though EV's aren't in our near future that it doesn't mean we're not impressed with what Elon Musk has created. Because we are.

We've been covering cars for a long time and a lot of people have said they would build the next great car company and failed miserably.

Whereas Elon has not only built a great looking sedan out of the gate but also done a Steve Job-like seduction to the people who love him, his products and his vision of where the world is going in the future.

In many ways he is right but also, if you take off the rose colored glasses, his timeline for true success is VERY far out into the future.

And proof that we're right are in the sales numbers. Even with all the biased media lauding a Donald Fagen style I.G.Y. utopian vision for Elon, spreading the insane idea that we're all not far from living on Mars wondering where the hell our avocado toast is going to come from when we run out with the supplies we brought with us, less than 2% of sales in the consumer auto biz are EV's. I know that was a long sentence to swallow but hopefully you were entertained by my analogy and maybe will even throw the Fagen tune on as you continue to read this.

Here's the song if you've never heard it...you're welcome



Now back to my point. Even though we're seeing a lot of Model S's on the road the sales have been shrinking as well as transitioning to Model 3's.

One explanation could be the S is 2012 model and it's in need of some updating.

That could be but we're telling you that we think you would be wrong thinking that.

We believe the reason Model S sales are diminishing are because we don't think the market ever wanted a $75k+ sedan based EV. It's that simple. They bought it and overspent because that was the only choice. In fact, if Model 3 came out at the same time, we'll even go so far to say that the 'S' would have never taken off like it has.

So has the market decided that the only sweet spot in the EV space for sedan based products is say 60k and BELOW? And will that market take a hit when the small suv Model Y hits the market.

And if that's the case, are the EV's from Audi and Porsche doomed to mediocrity in the sales dept.?

Are we on to something here??

And one last thing...we are ONLY taking about sales success in the USA.

Spies...chime in and let us know your thoughts...



With Telsa Model S Sales Dropping, Does It Simply Mean There Is NO Market For 75K+ EV Sedans? And Should Audi And Porsche Worry?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

malba2367

No...it just means that the $75K+ EV has to be a lot nicer inside than the $50K EV. The market of people who want only an EV and are able to spend $75K+ has largely been tapped...to attract customers who are not set on an EV the cars have to have interiors that are as nice as other cars in the price class.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2019 9:19:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

jeffgall

The S does not make financial sense for most (higher cost does not offset fuel cost), and has mainly tapped out the greenies, techies, and those looking at it as a status symbol who can afford it. Tesla needs a 2nd generation now to reinvigorate interest.

In addition, with most going to SUVs and the X being a joke when it comes to utility, another version built on the same platform, but more family friendly with a larger cargo area should help.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2019 9:20:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Lol ooooorrrr the car has been out since 2011/12 and should see sales decrease like any other model near the end of a cycle...

Let’s also remember it’s an SUV world and there’s not a midsize-large sedan on the market that hasn’t felt the dent in sales from their taller more practical stablemates

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2019 9:22:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Model S sales are down as this Carbase chart shows. 2019 figures are likely even lower. With sales hovering at 2% of the car market, BEV's are not going to be in everyone's driveway. It is an old model and while still highly capable, it will likely be replaced soon.

2018 25.745
2017 27.060
2016 29.421
2015 25.202
2014 16.698

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2019 9:27:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]