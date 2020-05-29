With The 2021 Bronco Coming And Jeep Wrangler Sales Brisk, Is It A Given The Toyota FJ Cruiser Has To Make A Comeback?

Agent001 submitted on 5/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:59:39 PM

1 user comments | Views : 290 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2021 Ford Bronco was already supposed to have been announced but this little thing called the Pandemic came a long and spoiled the party.



Between the Tesla CyberTruck and the 2021 Bronco we would say those are the two MOST anticipated vehicles to many people.

And the Covid-19 Virus only strengthened the fact that Americans love trucks.

So we ask with the Bronco coming and Wrangler sales brisk, is it a given the Toyota FJ cruiser has to make a come back?

And if so what do they need to do this time to IMPROVE on the last version and make the next even BETTER?

Should it be MORE hard core like the original FJ? More Radical looking? Or Should they make full two AND four door units like the Bronco and Wrangler? Or just a bigger FT-4X concept?




With The 2021 Bronco Coming And Jeep Wrangler Sales Brisk, Is It A Given The Toyota FJ Cruiser Has To Make A Comeback?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Hard to say.

People have really taken a crazy level of liking the 5th Gen 4Runner. Sales have gone from 46k units in 2010 to a high of 139k unit in 2018. 131k were sold in 2019. This is an old platform and a truck with a very plasticy interior with mediocre gas mileage and at times a jiggly ride. Tacoma sales are in the neighbourhood of 250k units a year in the USA. Although I like this concept, The FJ was discontinued because did it not sell all that well..

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/29/2020 10:19:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]