With The 2021 Bronco Coming And Jeep Wrangler Sales Brisk, Is It A Given The Toyota FJ Cruiser Has To Make A Comeback?

The 2021 Ford Bronco was already supposed to have been announced but this little thing called the Pandemic came a long and spoiled the party.



Between the Tesla CyberTruck and the 2021 Bronco we would say those are the two MOST anticipated vehicles to many people.



And the Covid-19 Virus only strengthened the fact that Americans love trucks.



So we ask with the Bronco coming and Wrangler sales brisk, is it a given the Toyota FJ cruiser has to make a come back?



And if so what do they need to do this time to IMPROVE on the last version and make the next even BETTER?



Should it be MORE hard core like the original FJ? More Radical looking? Or Should they make full two AND four door units like the Bronco and Wrangler? Or just a bigger FT-4X concept?







