With The Unofficial Start Of Summer Behind Us, What Do YOU Think Is The BEST Road Trip Vehicle Offered Today?

For the past 10 days, I've been piloting the 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew.

Although I previously drove a Raptor, it was configured as the SuperCab variant.

Weighing about 200 pounds less and about a foot shorter than the SuperCrew model, the SuperCab version is more nimble, especially in parking lot situations. There is one problem, however.

That would be how the SuperCab hops at highway speed. Because its wheelbase is shorter and the Raptor has its more sporting suspension, it becomes rather sloppy quick. Simply put, the SuperCab Raptor is dreadful.

The SuperCrew, on the other hand, is a much better vehicle. While the added space is appreciated, the best part is its much-improved ride quality. The reality is this, folks: You can't trump physics.

After I found myself starting to enjoy the Raptor, it crossed my mind that it would make one helluva road trip vehicle. And with summer unofficially underway — Memorial Day marks the start — I found myself wondering what the Spies would consider the BEST road trip vehicle offered today.

What say you, Spies?



PUGPROUD

Mercedes E63 wagon.

