Without Ghosn At the Helm, Does Nissan Have The Moxy To Release A GT-R That Looks Like THIS?

The 2019 Nissan GT-R recently arrived in dealerships, but it's virtually identical to the outgoing model.
The current GT-R has been on sale for a decade in the US now, but regular performance improvements and new trims have helped keep the technologically advanced supercar ahead of the competition.

As much as we love the current GT-R, it’s only a matter of time before it gets replaced by an even better model. Nissan is currently hard at work developing the Nissan GT-R’s eventual successor, but it isn’t expected to arrive until the early 2020s. That gives render artists plenty of time to dream up some designs for the new GT-R.



