Jaguar announced that its first all-electric vehicle, the I-PACE, has achieved a 5-star safety rating with Euro NCAP.



The electric SUV is still slowly rolling out in a few markets as they ramp up production.



In the meantime, they gave a few units to Euro NCAP to crash test the SUV.



This week, the agency announced that the Jaguar I-PACE achieved a 5-star safety rating.







