Worried The 2020 Corvette Isn't Fast Enough? Watch THIS Nürburgring Video And Find Out

With the official unveiling of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 just eight days away, more photos and videos of its camouflaged test mules along with leaks showing "the real deal" are beginning to hit the web. Most recently, YouTuber Carspotter Jeroen caught a C8 prototype being hustled around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in pretty hard fashion. This made us wonder, could Chevy be going for a production car 'Ring record?

The video captures the new Corvette at different sectors of the “Green Hell,” but more importantly, you get to hear its new mid-engine V8 get put through its paces.