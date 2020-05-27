Worst Chinese Car Clone EVER? Bugatti NEON?

I have to admit as crazy as they are I cannot get enough of Chinese clone vehicles. Not because I want one or I think they're good but because I am amazed at the sheer audacity and shamelessness at doing it.



And then I think WHO on earth would want or buy one? The person who buys a 318 BMW and puts an 'M' badge on it who THINKS he's actually fooling people into thinking he has the authentic item?



Does it go something like this? "Hey honey, come check out the new Range Rover Autobiography I just bought for you! Thank you, but this looks weird and even my grandmother could tell it's a FAKE!...Now go find ANOTHER girl to have cheap sex with."



You know what I mean...but you GOTTA admit you cannot look away when you see one.



Now THIS one you'll want to look away from...or maybe not. All we can say is to WATCH because we have NO words.



