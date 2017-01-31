Would A 320HP Second Gen Honda S2000 Get Your Blood Flowing For A 2 Seater?

Honda engineers must be jealous of Toyota’s impending sports car revival. How else do you explain this new report from Car and Driver about a revived S2000? According to the outlet’s anonymous source, a new S2000 is set to debut in the fall of 2018. This jives with what another anonymous source—or perhaps it was the same one—told Car and Driver last year. The idea is for Honda to celebrate its 70th birthday with something special. How does a two-seater with a 320+ horsepower engine sound?



