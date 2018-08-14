Would FCA Have A Hit If It Brought The Giulia Downmarket And Rebadged It As The New 300?

The second-gen Chrysler 300 has been around since 2011, when production initially began in Ontario, Canada, at the Brampton Assembly Plant.

It still sits on the LX platform of the first-gen, which was in turn shared with the W211 generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and it’s offered in a four-door body style, with a choice of one diesel and three petrol engines, and two automatic transmissions.

FCA still has to decide whether the 300 deserves a successor, but it seems that until an official decision will be taken, the model will remain in production. Reports even spoke about a Hellcat-powered derivative, using the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 HEMI as the Challenger and Charger Hellcats, which makes 707hp (717PS / 527kW) and 650lb-ft (880Nm) of torque.