Over the past week, I've been wheelin' and dealin' in a Toyota Prius Prime. And, to be straightforward, I just can't wrap my head around one thing.



What the hell happened to the design of the Toyota Prius? From the inside out, it is just not nearly as clean and smart looking as the third-generation Prius was.



Now it is just a mish mash of lines, corny styling treatments and an expanse of awful plastic on the interior. And the painted white trim on the inside screams first-gen Chevrolet Volt. Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Not to mention how rubbish the all-new, large screen looks during the day.



But, at least there's one thing the Prius Prime delivers. That, my friends, is a lot of MPGs. Without leveraging the battery of the Prius Prime, I chalked up 59 MPG on my way home from my Manhattan office. In addition, after spending quite a bit of time with the vehicle, I netted 55 mpg without even trying.



Regardless of what you may think, those are quite lofty numbers.



This got me thinking: Would YOU ever sacrifice LOOKS for MPGs?



What say you, Spies?





