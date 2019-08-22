Would YOU Rather Have A "Swiss Army" Knife Type Of Vehicle OR Several Functional Vehicles In A Fleet?

It was only a couple days ago that Audi announced that the US market would see the import of the RS6 Avant.

And while some folks saw this news item, shrugged and said "Who cares," there could be something really great here.

The RS6 is one of the most important all-purpose vehicles.

It has the utility of a hatch, 600 horsepower for thrills and all-wheel drive so you don't have to worry about getting stranded in the elements — tires permitting. It is a rare beast of an automobile that is what I call a "Swiss Army" knife.

Another example could be considered the Ford F-150 Raptor. Or, perhaps, the BMW X5M or Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Alternatively, instead of buying something of that ilk, which is obviously quite costly, other enthusiasts believe it is best to have functional vehicles within their fleet. In other words, you have a vehicle strictly for commuting, you have track-purpose vehicle for setting lap records and you have a beater pick-up truck for hauling things around.

That said, I've go to ask: Would YOU rather have a "Swiss Army" type of vehicle or several functional autos within your fleet?



User Comments

valhallakey

So Swiss Army knife vs an array of Arkansas Toothpicks, Filet knife, throwing knife. I will take the fleet of more specialized vehicles, although even those will have a lot of compromises.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 8/22/2019   

