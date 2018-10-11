Would YOU Shell Out Nearly $50k For A Honda S2000? Is It An Underappreciated, Soon-to-be Classic?

Making the rounds on the internet this week was the sale of what was, essentially, a "new" Honda S2000.



I say "new" because the vehicle was essentially stored with 12 miles on the odometer until 2013 when it was registered. From there, the owner drove it about 988 miles. It sold with 1,001 miles on the clock.



The S2000 is known for a few things: 1) It's a simple car; 2) It's reliable; 3) It's pure; 4) It's a ton of fun with its high-revving motor.



It isn't known for appreciating in value. Mostly because all of the S2000s that have been brought to the market have been driven extensively. And these days it's in a weird phase of its life. That's because they're getting snapped up and modified — badly — by tuners.



Not this bright red example, however. Now it is going home to Graham Rahal's garage. He paid $48,000 for it, which begs the question: Is the Honda S2000 an underappreciated, soon-to-be classic? Or, was this just a one-off occassion?



What say you, Spies?





This 2000 Honda S2000 is finished in New Formula Red over a black leather interior and shows just 1,001 miles. It was delivered new to Blair Honda in Altoona, Pennsylvania with 12 miles and subsequently stored by the principle of the dealership as a part of a collection. The car was first registered in 2013 following the sale of the dealership, and the owner then added approximately 988 miles prior to the selling dealer’s recent acquisition. Power comes from a 2.0-liter VTEC inline-four paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a factory limited-slip differential. This AP1 S2000 is described as remaining in stock specification and is now being offered with the original window sticker, spare keys, factory manuals, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Pennsylvania title...



