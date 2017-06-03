Would You Consider A Subscription Plan Over Car Ownership?

For now, the new feature of the car-sharing service is restricted to the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco, where Maven allows the members of the service keep the cars for up to 28 days.

The newly introduced feature has been named Maven Reserve, and comes as an expansion of the regular daily and hourly service already in place in the same area. But users looking for a month-long commitment will only be given the choice of two vehicles – the Chevrolet Volt or the Tahoe SUV, and it won’t come in as a bargain. Getting the Volt will be a $1,100 deal while the larger SUV will set you back $1,500. Those prices include insurance, a dedicated parking space, and $100 worth of fuel – and there’s no membership fee or other costs.
 



User Comments

TheSteve

Subscription plan? Is that the new word for "lease"?

I've leased cars in the past when I was able to write off the entire lease cost, versus writing off only the (declining) annual depreciation and financing costs associated with ownership. After the lease was up the second time around, I financed the car and continued to write it off.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/6/2017 4:30:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

