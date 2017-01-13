Would You Lay Down The Cash For An All Electric GTI?

The GTI soup has been simmering for over 40 years, in which time it has been garnished with luxury flavors and turbo spices.

However, the hot hatch might not be able to outrun the EV trend.

The German automaker has already tried to add electricity to the GTI, creating the Golf GTE. They've even tested it as a wagon, although a production model was never approved. Now, Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Jurgen Stackmann, says an electric GTI could fit the company's portfolio in the not too distant future, adding that "clearly GTI fits with EVs, though."


User Comments

TheSteve

No.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/13/2017 3:44:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

pepito66

Yes.

pepito66 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/13/2017 4:05:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

