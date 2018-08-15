Would You Place Subaru BACK On Your List If The WRX STI Looked Like THIS?

Agent009 submitted on 8/15/2018

2 user comments | Views : 682 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

There’s an all-new Subaru WRX coming our way for the 2020 model year.

We’ve already had something of a preview with the Viziv Performance STI concept we saw at the beginning of this year at the Tokyo Auto Salon. That car is actually a tweaked version of the Viziv Performance concept that dropped our jaws way back in October of last year, and though it’s officially a concept car, Subaru has given us all kinds of hints that the design is a strong indication of where the next-generation rally-bred racer is headed.

countguy

Yes, but it won't look anything close to that. Subaru is not known for sticking close to concept vehicles.

countguy

Posted on 8/15/2018   

TomM

Still not looking for a pocket rocket that I cannot get into comfortably.

TomM

Posted on 8/15/2018   

