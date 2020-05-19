XB7: ALPINA Introduces Its First Ever Sports Activity Vehicle For The US Market

Today, ALPINA is proud to introduce its first Sports Activity Vehicle for the U. S. market, the new BMW ALPINA XB7. Based on BMW’s X7 model line, the XB7 joins the B7 Sedan in ALPINA’s U.S. lineup this fall. The power and torque produced by the performance ALPINA 4.4-liter V8 and the agility and handling capabilities of the ALPINA sport suspension place the XB7 firmly among the highest-performing Sports Activity Vehicles in the world.



Each detail of the new BMW ALPINA XB7 has been finely crafted to provide comfort and sensory delight. Three rows of seats generously accommodate six or seven occupants. Elegant ALPINA detail refinements, such as the iDrive Controller in crystal glass with laser-etched ALPINA logo, contribute to an exquisite interior ambiance. The exterior design emphasizes power and presence, while improving both appearance and aerodynamic properties such as reduced aerodynamic lift for maximum high-speed stability.



Warp-Speed Power: 4.4-Liter Bi-Turbocharged V8 Engine



A state of the art performance powertrain spawns the powerful and confident character of the new BMW ALPINA XB7, with linear and responsive power delivery across the entire engine speed range. The engine has been carefully calibrated to reflect the superior driving experience that has been signature to the most-powerful ALPINA models throughout the company’s 55-year history. The engines character is best described as early, torque-filled urgency followed by a surge of mid-range power and a hard charge to redline.







The 4.4-liter V8 engine with bi-turbo charging, gasoline direct injection, and BMW’s Valvetronic delivers an output of 612 hp @ 5,500 – 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft which is available from an extraordinary 2000 rpm all the way to 5000 rpm. The BMW ALPINA XB7 needs just 4 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph, and completes the ¼ mile sprint in just 12.6 seconds when equipped with the standard 21 inch wheels and performance tires. Maximum speed is limited to 180 mph when equipped with the standard 21 inch wheel and performance tire setup.



The engine’s power characteristics and superb throttle response are the result of detailed optimizations of the turbocharging and cooling systems. Two twin-scroll turbochargers with 2.1" turbines facilitate the near-instantaneous conversion of exhaust gas energy into boost pressure, even at low engine speeds for early maximum torque. The cooling system with two additional external water coolers, an enlarged transmission oil cooler and a low-temperature cooling system (air/water/air) with ALPINA’s specific intercoolers, ensure thermodynamic stability even under highest loads.







The all-new, stainless-steel ALPINA sport exhaust system is responsible for the BMW ALPINA XB7’s signature V8 sound. Designed to reduce back-pressure, the system is similar in construction and operation to that fitted to the 3rd-generation BMW ALPINA B7 Sedan also sold in North America. Active exhaust system flaps allow the driver to influence the sound: restrained in COMFORT mode for best possible travel comfort or clearly pronounced in SPORT mode.



Smooth and Fast: Eight-Speed Sport Automatic and Active LSD Differential



The new BMW ALPINA XB7 features the latest generation 8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with the industry-original ALPINA SWITCH-TRONIC wheel-mounted shift buttons. In cooperation with the experts at ZF, the 8HP76 transmission has been specially designed to cope with the engine’s high torque. Offering unparalleled shift comfort and the capability to execute shifts in tenths of a second means power is delivered effortlessly and instantaneously at all times.



The high-performance transmission unit features an aluminum transmission oil sump located in the underbody where it is cooled effectively.







The complete redesign of the electronics and mechatronics in this new-generation transmission ensures precise operation and responsiveness. In SPORT and SPORT+ modes, shift points are optimized for driving performance and gear shifts are considerably more dynamic. The COMFORT and COMFORT+ mode allow for relaxed, luxurious cruising at low engine rpms even when travelling at highway speeds, taking advantage of the signature ALPINA torque responsiveness.



The BMW ALPINA XB7 drivetrain features an electronically-variable active limited slip differential on the rear axle, with a locking torque of up to 1475 lb-ft. This improves traction when driving dynamically by ensuring that slip-induced losses are minimized, and torque is distributed effectively to the wheel with the most grip at any given time. The degree of lock is continuously and actively adjusted depending on wheel speed, friction coefficients and steering angle among other things. The behavior of the active limited slip differential unit is specifically calibrated to suit the dynamic character of the BMW ALPINA XB7 and it operates in conjunction with the other driving dynamic systems.



A New Dimension in Driving Dynamics: ALPINA Sport Suspension and Kinematics



The BMW ALPINA XB7 is fitted with cutting-edge suspension technology, opening a new dimension in driving dynamics for the performance-luxury Sport Activity Vehicle segment.







The standard two-axle air suspension with ALPINA-specific damper and kinematic set-up are primarily responsible for the balance of driving dynamics and ride comfort. It allows for a remarkable and noticeable 1.6 inch change in ride height, depending on driving situation and Mode selection. At speeds below 19 mph, the ride height can be raised by 1.6 inches for challenging ramp angles or other clearance requirements. More importantly, the BMW ALPINA XB7’s ride height can be lowered by 1.6 inches, either dependent on speed or at the driver’s request, resulting in a substantially lower center of gravity. When selecting SPORT mode or at speeds above 100 mph, the ride height is lowered by 0.8 inch. The ride height is lowered another 0.8 inches for a total of 1.6 inches beyond speeds of 155 mph or when selecting SPORT+ mode. The resulting lower center of gravity and changes in suspension geometry, with associated increases in negative camber, have a significant positive effect on dynamic handling and road holding.



An ALPINA specific dome-bulkhead strut and reinforced torsion struts increase body rigidity. In addition, the electromechanical anti-roll bars of the Active Roll Stabilization system and stiffer rear axle bushings reduce body roll substantially.



Agility: All-Wheel Drive and Integral Active Steering



The BMW ALPINA XB7 all-wheel drive is based on the BMW intelligent xDrive system, which fully and variably distributes torque as required between the front and rear axles. The ALPINA specific adaptation of the torque distribution maximizes traction and neutral driving dynamics in all conditions.







The Integral Active Steering, standard on the new BMW ALPINA XB7, offers direct steering response with exceptional feedback and improves overall agility. The Active Kinematics Control System from ZF enables the wheels of the rear axle to pivot a maximum of 2.3° left or right. At low speeds, the rear axle steers opposed to the front axle for increased agility and dynamic handling. Conversely, at higher speeds the rear axle steers “with” (congruent to) the front axle for maximum directional stability. The driver can choose from three steering modes: COMFORT, SPORT and SPORT+. While in COMFORT mode the focus is on smooth directional stability and safety at higher speeds while the SPORT mode aims to maximize responsiveness.



Excellent Road Holding with Maximum Grip: Wheels, Tires and Brakes



Specially-developed wheel and tire combinations underscore the powerful, elegant appearance of the BMW ALPINA XB7 and are instrumental in offering impressive levels of grip and road holding, especially for a vehicle of this size category.



The new BMW ALPINA XB7 rides on 21" ALPINA DYNAMIC wheels as standard which can be specified with performance summer or all-season runflat tires, measuring 285/45R21 front and rear.

Optionally, all-new 23" forged-alloy wheels in the iconic ALPINA CLASSIC 20-spoke design and finished in Anthracite are available. Their high-strength, high-density construction as a result of forging allows a significant weight saving of 28 lbs. per vehicle. In collaboration with the experts at Pirelli, the performance summer tires for the 23" wheels have been explicitly developed and specified for the BMW ALPINA XB7. Measuring 285/35ZR23 at front and 325/3 ZR23 rear, they provide impressive grip and guaranteed visual presence around town.



Four-piston fixed brake calipers from Brembo with brake discs of 15.5 x 1.4" diameter on the front axle and floating brake calipers with brake discs of 15.7 x 1.1" diameter on the rear axle offer excellent and consistent deceleration. Brake calipers are finished in ALPINA Blue and feature a white ALPINA logo.



The Best of Look, Touch and Feel: Design and Equipment



Expressive presence: each detail of the new BMW ALPINA XB7's design conveys dynamic luxury. The powerful appearance is accentuated by a modern design language, elegant details and precise contours that draw attention to its generous dimensions.



The front bumper with large air intakes and free-floating ALPINA lettering is aerodynamically optimized to reduce uplift for maximum high-speed stability. Large air intakes facilitate the effective flow of air to the performance ALPINA cooling system. At the rear the ALPINA sport exhaust system with two twin tailpipes is beautifully integrated into the design of the ALPINA rear bumper. The middle of the rear bumper is accentuated by small diffusor fins.







The generous interior features three rows of seats as standard. The second row either features a rear bench with three seats or – optionally – two comfortable individual captain’s chairs with integrated armrests. Depending on the seat configuration, the luggage compartment provides capacity ranging from 48.6 to 90.4 cubic feet. For comfortable loading, the BMW ALPINA XB7 can be lowered by up to 2 inches at the push of a button that is located in the luggage compartment.



An extensive range of standard equipment including high-end Merino Leather, Multicontour Seats, Seat Heating, Soft-Close Doors, Alcantara Headliner and a Leather Instrument Panel ensure maximum comfort and a luxurious ambiance for driver and passengers. The standard three-part panoramic glass sunroof contributes to a light and airy atmosphere in the interior, which emphasizes the generous space. To enhance exclusivity even further, the optional Panorama Sky Lounge LED Roof, generates a very special aura when darkness falls, with LED light spreading evenly across the glass surfaces to illuminate more than 15,000 graphic patterns and generate a display reminiscent of a starlit sky.



The interior’s distinguishing details and features which set it apart from the mainstream: exclusive 'Crafted Clarity' glass application and iDrive controller in ALPINA design, blue illuminated gear selector switch, ALPINA production plaque, illuminated ALPINA door sills and the unique ALPINA sport steering wheel hand-finished in finest LAVALINA leather and featuring trademark Blue/Green stitching. In addition to the ALPINA Myrtle Luxury Wood interior trim, two further ALPINA trim variants are optionally available: Piano lacquer and all-new Natural Walnut Anthracite. Each of the ALPINA wood trim variants features the ALPINA roundel logo.



The full-color 12.3 inch digital instrument display with ALPINA design features advanced configuration options, sport displays, and customizable views, and forms part of a large display combination with BMW’s traditional driver orientation. The cockpit design offers a convincing user experience, with intuitive operation via a high-resolution 12.3 inch touch display, direct selection buttons, or iDrive Controller, voice, or gesture control.



Full Suite of Standard Driver Assistance Systems



The BMW Driving Assistant Professional included as standard offers a high degree of active safety with its comprehensive package of innovative assistance systems. The systems really come into their own when driving longer distances by relieving the strain on the driver in monotonous situations, such as traffic jams or slow-moving traffic. They enhance comfort and safety both in urban traffic and on longer trips by providing targeted assistance in complex traffic situations. The driver assistance systems process camera images as well as the data gathered by ultrasonic and radar sensors to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, to warn of potential hazards and to minimize the risk of an accident with corrective braking or steering inputs.







Driving Assistance Professional Package also includes Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Collision Warning, Frontal Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Collision Mitigation (which now also alerts the driver if cyclists are detected) Cross Traffic Alert Rear, and Speed Limit Information, and Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function. Active Cruise Control can be used at speeds up to 130 mph and maintains the desired speed while taking not only the traffic situation into account, but also the selected distance to vehicles in front. If required, the system is able to brake the car to a stop then pull away again automatically after being stationary for up to 30 seconds, meaning greater comfort in stop-start traffic. Camera images and data from a front radar system are used for distance control.



Another component of the Driving Assistance Professional Package is the Lane Keeping Assistant with Active Side Collision Protection. This system is designed to help the driver guide the vehicle back onto the correct path with an active turn of the steering wheel. Besides emitting visual warning signals and causing the steering wheel to vibrate, active side collision protection also uses active steering intervention to help avoid a collision. Moreover, this package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assistant for limited access highways, which allows for even more relaxed driving at speeds lower than 40 mph during highly congested highway traffic situations. The Driving Assistance Professional Package includes Evasion Aid, which now also reacts to pedestrians, and Front Cross Traffic Alert – which reduces the danger of a collision when maneuvering forwards towards roads that are obstructed from the driver’s view.



The Parking Assistant Professional package, standard in the ALPINA XB7 enables automatic selection and use of parallel parking spaces. These parking spaces are detected by ultrasonic sensors as the vehicle passes them. The Parking Assistant function is activated at the touch of a button on the center console. The system then takes care of the acceleration, braking, steering and gear changes necessary to maneuver into the space. The included Surround View Camera with 3D View and Active Park Distance Control give you piece of mind when maneuvering your XB7 in tight spaces.





Specifications (all data is preliminary) ALPINA XB7 Seats -- 7-Jun Number of Doors -- 5 Drive type -- AWD Length inches 203.3 Width inches 78.7 Width including mirrors inches 87.3 Height inches 70.7 Wheelbase inches 122.2 Ground clearance inches 8.4 Turning radius feet 21.4 Shoulder width front inches 60 Shoulder room 2nd row inches 58.1 Shoulder room 3rd row Inches 47.9 Legroom front inches 39.8 Legroom 2nd row inches 37.6 Legroom 3rd row inches 33.3 Headroom front inches 41.9 Headroom 2nd row inches 39.9 Headroom 3rd row inches 37 Trunk volume ft³ 48.6 – 90.4 Fuel Tank capacity gallons 21.9 Curb weight lbs. 5,860 Gross vehicle weight lbs. 7,319 Payload lbs. 1,190 Weight distribution front/rear percent 51 / 49 Tow capacity with factory tow hitch lbs. 7,500 Engine type -- N63B44T3 V8 Induction Turbocharging Cylinders -- 8 Valves per cylinder -- 4 Bore x Stroke mm 89.0 x 88.3 Displacement cm³ 4,395 Compression rate :1 10.5 Engine power hp 612 @ 5,500 – 6,500 rpm Engine torque ft. lbs. 590 @ 2,000 – 5,000 rpm Fuel type -- Gasoline Recommended Fuel -- Premium Engine oil capacity quarts 11.1 Output per liter hp/liter 140.16 Transmission type -- 8HP76 Sport Automatic Gear ratios 1st gear -- 5 2nd -- 3.2 3rd -- 2.14 4th -- 1.72 5th -- 1.31 6th -- 1 7th -- 0.82 8th -- 0.64 Reverse gear -- 3.48 Final drive ratio -- 3.38 Power-steering type -- EPS Steering ratio :1 16.4 21” Tires, standard front & rear 285/45R21 113Y XL perf. run-flat 21” Tires, optional front & rear 285/45R21 113H XL a/s run-flat 21” Wheels, standard front & rear inches 21 x 9.5 23” Tires, optional front 285/35R23 107Y XL perf. 23” Tires, optional rear 325/30R23 109Y XL perf. 23” Wheels, optional front & rear inches 23 x 9.5 / 23 x 11.0 Track, front inches 66.2 Rear, track inches 67 Cx -- 0.35 0-60 mph seconds 4.0 with 21-inch wheels/tires Top speed (with all-season tires) mph 180 with 21-inch wheels/tires (130) EPA Fuel Economy, city / hwy mpg tbd



