YIKES! Automakers Now Selling TWICE As Many Trucks And Crossovers As Sedans

Just going for a drive around just about any block in America makes it clear that crossovers are taking over as our favorite kind of vehicle to drive. With sedan sales plummeting and some major manufacturers pulling out of the sedan game entirely, it’s starting to look like what began as a trend is turning into a permanent market shift. According to Automotive News, trucks outsold cars by a ratio of more than 2-to-1 this year through May.

When we say “trucks,” we’re using it as a catch-all term to cover SUVs, crossovers, and pickups. All of the above are technically classified as “light trucks” and fall under the same broad category putting a Kia Soul in the same boat as a Ford F-150. Despite the variation, these stats still speak strongly to the rapid decline of the traditional car.