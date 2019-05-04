YIKES! Golf R Plus In The Works With Nearly 400 HP!

It was only about a month ago when Volkswagen revealed the reasons why it didn’t put the Golf R400 into production and now a new juicy rumor claims something similar in spirit is being developed for the eighth generation of the compact hatchback. The R400 was rejected because it would’ve been too expensive to buy and maintain, but now Autocar says a Golf R Plus is in the works with close to 400 horsepower and a price similar to that of the Audi RS3 Sportback.

Although not green-lighted just yet, the model in question has the support of VW’s boss Herbert Diess. Not only that, but a styling proposal has already been completed and the plan is to make it a lot more aggressive than the standard Golf R. The go-faster version is expected to have anywhere between 380 to 400 horsepower from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine developed by Audi. In the base Golf R, the four-cylinder TSI unit will be good for somewhere in the region of 320 hp.