Whenever a new model launches you seem to have two camps. One that LOVES the new one and one that spends hours in forums talking about how they liked the outgoing model better.



And it's had to find good side by side comparisons to make that decision.



But here's a good one we found.



So which camp are you in? Out with the old and in with the new? Or I can't believe it, I like the old one BETTER?