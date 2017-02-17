Yellow Prior Design's Take On The Ferrari 458 Is Anything But Subtle

While it’s hard to think of any car which is totally, universally viewed as beautiful, the 458 Italia certainly has to be one of the Ferrari’s most stunning models in recent memory.



Before the adoption of turbocharging ruined the model’s flowing lines for the 488, the 458 perfectly combined aggression and unrivaled road presence with style, sophistication and elegance. From every angle, there are eye-catching edges and surfaces all combining in a wondrous package of power, panache and beauty.





