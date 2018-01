New and redesigned crossovers should get BMW's U. S. sales growing again in 2018, BMW Group finance chief Nicolas Peter said.



Peter projected that U.S. sales of BMW Group brands would increase up to 5 percent this year. The BMW brand's U.S. sales have not risen since 2015.



"We believe we are in a very strong position in the U.S.," Peter told Automotive News. "This growth in the U.S. will be very much supported by the launch of new X models."







