You In The Market? A Fully Optioned 2020 C8 Corvette Is On The Market For A Mere $159,880

The thing is, you can’t order a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette anymore. Because production for this model year is limited and the orders for the 2021 will have to wait until May 2020, some dealerships have started marking up the ‘Vette.



Heading on over to Autotrader’s website, the most expensive C8 Corvette we’ve found at the time of writing is the Stingray Z51 in the photo gallery. As the headline implies, the Silicon Auto Group of Spicewood, Texas wants no less than $159,880 for this example of the breed. Adding insult to injury, the car has 10 miles on the odometer and it’s described by the seller as a “one-of-a-kind” specification.



