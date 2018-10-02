You Won't Believe How Much The BMW 750iL That Tupac Shakur Was Gunned Down In Is On Sale For...

I may be starting a bit of a war here, but I think it's safe to say that the 1990s featured some of the best music ever produced.

A key part of that was the rise in rap. 

Two of the biggest names that were forces in the push were the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Unfortunately, both of these rising stars were killed in violent crimes that still remain unsolved to this day.

Some attribute the killings to the east and west coast rap movement that pitted both scenes against each other, but I don't know if anyone really knows. That's because of other gang-related activity that was bubbling up at the time. 

Tupac's killing happened in 1996 in Las Vegas after a Mike Tyson fight. According to reports, Shakur and Suge Knight of Death Row Records were riding in a BMW 750iL and stopped at a red light when a vehicle pulled up along the right-hand side of the car Knight and Tupac were occupying. The assailants fired into the V12 BMW striking Shakur four times. He passed away days later from his injuries. 

While I would have thought this vehicle would be crushed or disposed of by now, it turns out the actual vehicle involved in the shooting is up for sale. That's right. You can be the owner of a 1996 BMW 750iL that was involved in one of the 1990s biggest crimes. 

The vehicle's been fully restored although I'm wondering how good of a job was done — see the indentations from what seem to be where the bullets struck the sheetmetal. 

And the asking price? Well, it's astronomical. Celebrity Cars of Las Vegas is asking a staggering $1.5 million dollars for this car. 

To see the listing for the vehicle from the dealer, click here

**AutoSpies.com is NOT affiliated with the seller of this vehicle in any way. Caveat emptor, Spies!


There is worldwide interest in a car tied to an infamous Las Vegas murder. The car Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot and killed in Las Vegas nearly 22 years ago is expected to fetch a price of  $1.5 million. 

Most people remember seeing the vehicle Shakur was riding in on Sept. 7, 1996, riddled with bullets just two hours after the rapper was involved a fight in the lobby of the MGM Grand. Shakur was in town for a Mike Tyson fight. Now the car is in the showroom at Celebrity Cars on Dean Martin Drive...


User Comments

atc98092

00R, I recognize that we must be from different generations. But rap? Are you kidding? That's not music, it's rhyming to a beat. Not saying their hasn't been talented people in that genre, but it's not music to me.

Yes, I grew up in the 60s and 70s, and can appreciate artists even more recent than that. But when you have Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Glen Campbell (yes, he too was a phenomenal guitar player), and so many others, I'll never buy into the 90s being all that great in music.

Yep, may be starting a war here... :)

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 9:30:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TauronB2G

@ATC...I’m sure your parents didn’t think Clapton, Vaughn etc was music either.
@ Darringer... on this one I must agree with you. It’s kinda morbid to me.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 2/11/2018 2:31:41 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I'm not a huge fan of Tupac, but I would wonder why anyone would want something so horrible as the vehicle where a beloved person died. There's something untoward about it. I find it unsavory.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2018 10:01:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

