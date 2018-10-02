You Won't Believe How Much The BMW 750iL That Tupac Shakur Was Gunned Down In Is On Sale For...

I may be starting a bit of a war here, but I think it's safe to say that the 1990s featured some of the best music ever produced. A key part of that was the rise in rap.



Two of the biggest names that were forces in the push were the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. Unfortunately, both of these rising stars were killed in violent crimes that still remain unsolved to this day.



Some attribute the killings to the east and west coast rap movement that pitted both scenes against each other, but I don't know if anyone really knows. That's because of other gang-related activity that was bubbling up at the time.



Tupac's killing happened in 1996 in Las Vegas after a Mike Tyson fight. According to reports, Shakur and Suge Knight of Death Row Records were riding in a BMW 750iL and stopped at a red light when a vehicle pulled up along the right-hand side of the car Knight and Tupac were occupying. The assailants fired into the V12 BMW striking Shakur four times. He passed away days later from his injuries.



While I would have thought this vehicle would be crushed or disposed of by now, it turns out the actual vehicle involved in the shooting is up for sale. That's right. You can be the owner of a 1996 BMW 750iL that was involved in one of the 1990s biggest crimes.



The vehicle's been fully restored although I'm wondering how good of a job was done — see the indentations from what seem to be where the bullets struck the sheetmetal.



And the asking price? Well, it's astronomical. Celebrity Cars of Las Vegas is asking a staggering $1.5 million dollars for this car.



