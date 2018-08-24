YouTube Star McSkillet And Two Others Die After His McLaren Is Involved In A Suicide Smash

A teenage YouTuber has died along with two others after his McLaren ploughed into oncoming cars in an alleged suicide smash.

The online star, who called himself McSkillet, was reportedly driving faster than 100mph when his $200,000 sports car crashed head-on into an SUV, killing its driver and passenger, and erupting into a fireball.

The 18-year-old had made a fortune designing and selling digital "skins" used to customise guns and knives in the first-person shooter video game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).