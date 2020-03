The YouTuber’s snow track joyride compromised the vehicle’s drivetrain by applying excessive amounts of stress on both the front and rear axle, suggests Michael in his tweet. “Tesla states snow track with 50% gear reduction caused excess heat on the drive unit 5mph and less.”

According to “Tesla Parts, Body and Paint Repair Limited Warranty” handbook, damages as a result of vehicle modifications, including the installation of accessories, would not be covered.