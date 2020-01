Noting it to be “possibly the most photographed car of the summer of 1994,” Briton’s Classic Car Auctions says the docket for its Practical Classics Classic Car and Restoration show sale will include the Audi 80 cabriolet presented to Diana, Princess of Wales.

The car “was once the personal transport of Diana, Prince of Wales, a car she clearly enjoyed, regularly used and was photographed in,” the auction company said in its announcement.