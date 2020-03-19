Your Digital Dash Is Going To Soon Be 3D - Here Is HOW!

Digital instrument clusters are quickly becoming the norm in new cars, but the march of technology never stops.

Automotive supplier Continental has developed a 3D digital instrument display. An early version of the system was launched in the Genesis G70 in the Korean market in 2018. We'll see it here in the United States for the first time in the 2021 Genesis GV80 mid-size SUV.

The display uses a driver-facing camera to track line of sight. This allows it to overlay information directly where the driver is looking. For example, it can show a stop sign as a warning on top of the digital gauges and any other graphics already being displayed.

 



