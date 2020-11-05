Your Friend Says Set A Brother Up. What's The BEST Car And Truck For $25k? WHICH Rides DO YOU Recommend?

It's inevitable if you're a car person, that people you know are going to notice you are and then say something like this. ..Hey dude or dudess, can I pick your brain about cars?



Now, no matter what you tell them or how much you know they really don't want YOUR advice, they just want you to AFFIRM the product they're thinking of.



You know what I mean...They'll ask "What would you recommend for me for $25k?" And you'll make some excellent suggestion and give them advice they SHOULD take but that's not going to happen.



And then they'll say something like....Hey, what do you think of the Subaru Crosstrek? Even though that wasn't a choice you recommended. And then, they'll EXPECT you to say, wow, I'm so DUMB, why didn't I think of that?! The Crosstrek is better than a Range Rover Autobiography, long wheelbase and you should 100% BUY that Subaru! In other words they just want you to make the feel good so they can go buy it guilt free thinking my friend the car person approves. And then they'll tell their friends when they buy it that "My friend who is a car WIZARD, told me THIS was the ride to get! Haha! we've ALL been there.



So if they asked you today WHICH car and truck is the best for $25k STREET PRICE, what are you putting your seal of approval on?









