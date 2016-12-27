Your Next Toyota Could Be BMW Powered - Will The Purists Object?

As BMW and Toyota's partnership goes from strength to strength, reports have emerged suggesting that the next-generation Toyota Corolla will be powered by BMW engines.



Citing unnamed Japanese sources, Indian Autos Blog suggests that BMW engines will only be offered for the range-topping Corolla models. This means more affordable and accessible variants will receive the familiar Toyota 1.5 four-cylinder, 1.5-liter hybrid, 1.2-liter turbo'd petrol engine and the 1.8-liter petrol four-cylinder.


User Comments

MDarringer

What's the big deal? A Mini engine in a Toyota?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/27/2016   

