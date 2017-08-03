Zenvo TS1 GT packs twin superchargers and 1,163 hp for Geneva

Low-volume sports car manufacturer Zenvo from Denmark has decided to go all out for its 10th anniversary celebrations at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next week. It’s the venue where the one-off TS1 GT painted in Fjord Blue with copper/ bronze strips will grace the show floor as an evolution of the TS1 introduced at the same event last year. The mid-engine performance model takes advantage of a full carbon fiber body, a lightweight steel/aluminum monocoque, and carbon ceramic ventilated brake discs to achieve a dry weight (without any fluids) of 1,580 kilograms (3,483 pounds).



Its heart and soul is a mighty V8 5.8-liter engine with two superchargers to enable a staggering output of 1,163 horsepower (867 kilowatts) at 7,700 rpm and a maximum torque of 811 pound-feet (1,100 Nm) attainable at the same rpm. All that power is channeled to the forged 20-inch rear wheels through a seven-speed gearbox backed by a Torsen limited-slip differential. Zenvo mentions the newly developed transmission provides “ultrafast gearshifts” almost on par with those of a Formula 1 car.



