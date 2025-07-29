1,700 Brand New Chevrolet Z06 Corvettes Are Just Sitting On Lots

The Chevy Corvette Z06 was once a hot commodity. Just two years ago, buyers were clamoring for build slots and were happy to pay markups for the opportunity. Now, though, it seems Z06s are beginning to pile up on dealer lots, with many available for MSRP. Some even have steep discounts. So if you've always wanted a new track-ready Corvette, now's your best chance. First brought to our attention by Carscoops, Chevrolet currently has 1,702 Z06s sitting on dealer lots across the country, according to the carmaker's online inventory tracker tool. Of those, 1,001 are coupes, and the other 700 are convertibles.



