1 In 5 Wrecked Cars Are Now Totaled Due To The Cost Of Replacing Anti Crash Technology Features

The rocketing cost of repairing crashed cars means 21 percent of wrecks now result in a vehicle being totaled by insurance firms, a five-fold increase versus 1980. And some experts think that number could jump to a staggering 30 percent as cars become even more complex.

Ironically, it’s the same ADAS driver aids designed to save us from having an accident in the first place that are being blamed for the rise in write-offs when we do crash. The tech that goes into those systems is so expensive that insurers are finding that it’s not worth sanctioning a repair.