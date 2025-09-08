1 Year, 8 Months Since Its On Sale Date: Has The Tesla Cybertruck Changed Your Mind For BETTER Or WORSE?

As of August 8, 2025, Tesla's Cybertruck has been available for sale for approximately 20 months and 9 days, or roughly 1 year and 8 months, since its first customer deliveries on November 30, 2023. Unveiled amid massive hype in 2019, the angular, stainless-steel beast promised to revolutionize the pickup truck market with its futuristic design, bulletproof exoskeleton, and electric prowess. Elon Musk touted it as a game-changer, blending truck utility with sports-car speed and up to 500 miles of range. Initial deliveries sparked frenzy, with reservation holders eagerly awaiting their turn.



Yet, 20 months later, the Cybertruck's journey has been a rollercoaster. Sales started strong but have plummeted in 2025. In Q1, Tesla sold about 6,406 units, dropping to just 4,306 in Q2 – a 51% year-over-year decline. Total U.S. registrations hover around 10,000 for the first half of the year, far below Musk's ambitious 250,000 annual target for 2025. Critics label it a "flop," citing polarizing aesthetics that resemble a child's sketch, impracticality for traditional truck duties, and association with Musk's controversial persona, which has alienated potential buyers.



Challenges abound. The vehicle has faced at least six recalls, including a major one in March 2025 affecting nearly 46,000 units due to detaching exterior panels that could cause crashes. Owners report real-world range falling short at 250-300 miles, far from promised figures, especially when towing or hauling. Build quality issues, like early motor failures, and steep depreciation – from $110,000 to around $60,000 – have frustrated early adopters. Features like the range extender were quietly canceled, and Full Self-Driving (FSD) rollout lagged, leaving buyers feeling like beta testers.



On the flip side, many owners rave about it. "The greatest car I've ever driven," one enthused, praising its Ferrari-like acceleration, steer-by-wire handling, and flawless FSD. The audio system, comfort, and sheer novelty turn heads daily, with some declaring they'd buy another tomorrow despite flaws. It's hailed as the safest, most innovative vehicle, blending hardware and software seamlessly.



Public opinion remains divided: online hate dominates, but real-world drives often convert skeptics. As Tesla pushes updates and incentives, the Cybertruck's legacy is still unfolding – a bold experiment in EV trucking amid sales slumps and scrutiny.



Spies, now that the Cybertruck has been out this long, has your opinion changed for better or worse? Was buying one ever a consideration, or do you own one now? Share your thoughts!









1 Year Anniversary @cybertruck is the greatest vehicle ever made. Safest, one of the fastest, excellent sound system, comfortable ride, full truck with SUV feel inside, off road capability, beautiful large display, fast charging, bullet proof, FSD, steer by wire. Nothing is close pic.twitter.com/E1Ct69fVVc — Chad Christian - American Dream Trading LLC (@ADTCoach) August 8, 2025



