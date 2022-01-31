10 Percent Of Tesla's Model S Are Failing Germany's Strict TÜV Standards After Just 3 Years

While Tesla has become one of the foremost players at the cutting edge of electric vehicle technologies, it has for a long time struggled to match traditional automakers in terms of industrial output and, crucially, quality. News from Germany brings the issue into clear focus, as Tesla's Model S has come out rather unfavorably versus its EV competition, as reported by Merkur.de.

In Germany, rigorous automotive inspections are regularly carried out, first after the car has been in use for 3 years, and then every 2 years after that. Testing was traditionally handled by organizations operating under the TÜV banner, and while deregulation has brought more competition into the area, the regular vehicle inspections are still colloquially referred to as the "TÜV."



