10 Years Later Autonomous Cars Still Struggle With Basic Tasks

Five years ago, we asked the question “What If Autonomous Cars Just Never Happen?” And sure, then we seemed like just naysayers of an exciting, paradigm-shifting disrupting industry, but here we are, and AVs don’t seem any closer to a reality.

Despite mega genius Elon Musk promising full self driving Teslas for the last nine years and big names like Google’s Waymo and GM’s Cruise constantly developing the technology, we are no closer to seeing self-driving cars on the market. There are barely any robo-taxis on the road.